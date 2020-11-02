If the iPhone 11 Pro delivered a noticeable improvement in image quality and the iPhone 12 is now feeling those benefits and more, the iPhone 12 Pro scales even greater heights with a new seven-element lens wide camera for improved low-light results, an ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 52mm telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom for astutely framed portraits.

The lack of a telephoto on the iPhone 12 gives the Pro its most obvious photographic advantage. The long-focus lens coupled with the Pro’s LiDAR scanner is a boon for bokeh effect, low-light and Night mode snaps especially. The laser tech even means autofocus feels significantly faster than before and you can even take portraits in Night mode.

The primary wide camera’s low-light performance is equally adept thanks to a wider aperture taking in more light. Overall, images seem so much brighter, although if you like your nighttime shots to look as though they were actually taken during the twilight hours, you might be disappointed.

The ultra-wide camera is no different to before, but for epic landscapes like Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge, or tight spots looking upwards such as the bass of a tree, the results remain utterly beguiling, and as with the other two rear snappers along with the front TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 aperture shooter, you can use Night mode here too.

Images feel as crisp as they do on the iPhone 11 Pro, but now there's so much more light flooding in. Dynamic range is still DSLR-comparable and just about holds back from veering into overexposure, while iPhones have always been lauded for capturing natural colours and there’s nothing to shake the Apple cart here either.

And so to ProRAW. Similar to a normal RAW format used by confident photographers, you basically end up with bigger file sizes capturing more image detail for greater flexibility when editing.

Where standard RAW images can take some tweaking to perfect, Apple claims ProRAW pictures are gradually enhanced by the iPhone’s software, although you can still edit them further within Photos or with a third party editing app.

No chance to test it yet, as ProRAW doesn’t land until later in the year, but it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up against rivals professing to have Pro camera chops, such as Sony’s Xperia range.

For our money, Huawei still sets the standard for smartphone photography, but there’s no doubting the iPhone 12 Pro finds itself firmly wedged in the leading pack and ProRAW could be enough to push Apple out in front once more.

With so much going in the stills department, it’s easy to overlook video, and the ability to shoot Dolby Vision 4K HDR content at 60fps seems scarcely believable on a smartphone.

Couple that with excellent image stabilisation to counteract shaky hands and disturbing swans suddenly became a favourite new pastime. No waterfowl were harmed in the making of this movie.