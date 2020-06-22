How iOS 14 is about to revolutionise your iPhone

With iOS 14, Apple’s decided to upend some iPhone fundamentals. The iconic Home screen is the first casualty, now seemingly on borrowed time due to the App Library.

This new feature uses smart groups to automatically organise apps. The top two, respectively, feature suggested apps and those you’ve recently installed. Tap Search and you can peruse an alphabetical list of everything on your iPhone. Apple reckons this is so good, you’ll want to turn off most Home screen pages – now an option when apps are in jiggle mode.

Irksome full-screen takeovers are also being banished. Siri now hovers at the foot of the screen when activated, and presents responses as card-like notifications. Phone apps don’t get all in-your-face either, with incoming calls appearing like a notification, thereby letting you stay in the context of whatever you were doing before you were so rudely interupted.