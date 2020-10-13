Opinion: The iPhone 12 is the iPhone the 11 should have been

Allow me to be clear: the iPhone 12 is unsurprisingly missing a handful of the Pro’s admittedly enviable party tricks. It lacks Apple’s new ProRAW imaging format, which is said to combine computational photography features like Deep Fusion and Smart HDR with the versatility of a RAW format. It has less advanced zoom tech than the iPhone 12 Pro and once again misses the telephoto lens, which is a shame for all you hobbyist spider photographers. If you take your smartphone snapping seriously, the Pro premium will probably be worth swallowing.

And the iPhone 12 doesn’t get the AR-enhancing LiDAR scanner either. Given that its useful functionality on the now nearly nine-month-old iPad Pro 2020 is still virtually non-existent, that might not seen as much of a blow, but Apple says it will improve low-light performance on the iPhones that do have it.

But precisely zero of the above omissions are anywhere close on the disappointment-ometer to Apple’s refusal to update its screen tech on last year’s iPhone 11. That is no longer a complaint with the 12, while its combination of 5G speeds and the A14 put it right up there with its flagship rivals. A 120Hz display would be even nicer, but not even the gargantuan iPhone 12 Pro Max has one of those. If refresh rates matter to you more than anything else, this might be a year to go Android.

I haven’t even mentioned the iPhone 12 Mini yet, which squeezes 5G tech and Apple’s latest chip into a phone that’s rocking a diddy 5.4in OLED. Small phone fans rejoice.

But with prices starting at £699 for the regular iPhone 12, it’s hard to predict anything other than another big win for Apple. And this year, the normal iPhone might just be the iPhone for most people - including me.