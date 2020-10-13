Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come with 5G, a new processor, and a load of new camera tech

The new iPhone 12 Pro models comes with 5G and feature the superior A14 Bionic Chip, announced mere weeks ago with the launch of the Apple iPad Air. Both the 6.1in iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max are larger than last year's offering and sport 'ceramic shield' glass which is probably tougher than a tardigrade's elbow. With serious GPU and CPU grunt, it's claimed to be 50% faster than any other smartphone. Both phones feature the LiDAR scanner which will make a big impact for autofocus in camera and video mode, with low-light photography reaching new speeds and clarity. Round the back there's a triple threat camera set-up like the iPhone 11 Pro - you get an ultra-wide, wide and telephoto cameras (all 12MP), however, the wide camera now offers f/1.6 aperture while the 52mm telephoto offers 4x optical zoom. But it's the optical image stabilisation paired with a new sensor (on the 12 Pro Max), 47% larger than its predecessor that should propel you to become the next Annie Leibovitz. This is the first smartphone to be able to shoot, edit and share Dolby Vision HDR, capturing 60% more colour - so your home video diaries will start to look way more polished. iPhone 12 Pro starts at £999 and iPhone Pro Max at £1099 - available in silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue.