Everything Apple announced at October’s iPhone 12 launch event

The first iPhone to support 5G, the iPhone 12 supports more 5G bands than any current smartphone. Not only that, Apple says the handset’s A14 Bionic chip is the fastest system-on-chip around, with the best GPU in a smartphone and a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning.

There’s also a new dual camera pairing 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide modules. The latter comes with a larger f/1.6 aperture and new seven-element lens. Night mode is now available on the front and ultra-wide cameras too.

Design-wise, the iPhone 12 has an iPad Pro-style smooth aluminium frame and flat front and back made of “Ceramic Shield”, a material developed in conjunction with Gorilla Glass maker Corning. It’s tougher than any other smartphone glass, with Apple saying it has four times the drop protection of previous models. Compared to the iPhone 11, the 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter.

It packs a 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and double the resolution of the iPhone 11’s screen (2532 x 1170 to be precise), as well as higher HDR brightness and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

It also introduces MagSafe for iPhone, which not only helps with wireless charging alignment but allows for accessories like stands, cases and wallet attachments to fix securely to the phone’s backside. It’s a very interesting-sounding development which we’re excited to try out in the flesh.

The iPhone 12 comes in black, white, green, blue and Project (RED) finishes, and pricing starts at £799 for the 64GB model (128GB and 256GB are the other capacities). It’ll be available to pre-order from Friday 16th October and will be on sale from 23rd October.