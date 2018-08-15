Apple Car preview: Everything we know so far

> 15 August 2018

After a long, long stretch of time without any news, analyst Ming-Chu Kuo of TC International Securities issued a report (via 9to5Mac) claiming that an Apple Car release is likely for 2023-2025. Kuo believes Apple is still angling to release a car because of the opportunity in a changing auto market and the potential big money in play in car financing.

> 4 December 2016

Well, it's (sort of) official: Apple is getting into autonomous cars. The company writes a letter to U.S. transportation regulators noting its "heavy investment in machine learning and autonomous systems" and that it sees "significant societal benefits of autonomous vehicles." Apple hopes that regulators won't be too strict with limitations as self-driving technology enters testing and hits the roads.

> 17 October 2016

Maybe it won't be a car after all? Bloomberg reports that after project difficulties and leadership changes, Apple has decided not to build a physical car and will instead focus on designing the software to power autonomous vehicles. The report says that Apple will make a final decision on the focus by late 2017 and could resume work on a car, or otherwise perhaps partner with an established carmaker instead.

For now, there have been staff departures, with the team said to have about 1,000 people at present.

> 21 September 2016

Could Apple really buy supercar maker McLaren? It seems far-fetched, but The Financial Times (via 9to5Mac) reports that Apple has had talks for months about a takeover. Apple can certainly afford the supposed US$1.5 Billion asking price, but McLaren has denied the news. Maybe too amazing to be true, eh? Then again, neither company is going to confirm an unfinished deal.

> 22 July 2016

The Information reports (via 9to5Mac) that the release target for an Apple car is more likely to fall around 2021. The report claims that Apple was shooting for 2020, but that delays due to shifting priorities and staffing issues had pushed it back. Hey, more time for all of to save money, right?

> 25 May 2016

Apple's specialty is owning the entire experience, right? Well, then it makes sense that Apple may develop its own charging station technology to match its supposed electric cars. Reuters reports that Apple has hired away BMW and Google engineers with a charging focus, and that the company is also in discussions with charging technology companies.

> 13 May 2016

Apple just pumped US$1 Billion into Chinese Uber rival, ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing. It holds 87% of the marked in China, and Apple CEO Tim Cook says the deal is for "strategic reasons," which includes learning more about the Chinese market. But if Apple really is making self-driving cars or at least the software for self-driving cars, then having access to a massive fleet of vehicles could be very helpful for testing.

> 21 April 2016

Handelsblatt Global reports that carmakers BMW and Daimler have decided against partnering with Apple to make a car because of Apple's demands to be in the driver's seat for the project. Apple wanted too much control, which sounds like a very Apple thing to do, and the companies were worried about not being able to own any data that resulted from it. Apple is reportedly looking to the German auto industry for other help, instead.

> 22 February 2016 Asked to reveal the car project by Fortune, Tim Cook said, "Yeah, I'm probably not going to do that." But he did talk a bit about how they're "curious people" and they "explore products," and that they "don't have to spend large amounts to explore." In other words: yes, they are looking into cars, but he suggests that they haven't made a big financial commitment just yet.

> 8 January 2016 If Apple really is making its own car, at least the company should have the domain name it wants locked up. Apple has purchased domains like apple.car, apple.cars, and apple.auto, which don't point anywhere for now – but could be used for something a lot bigger than CarPlay.