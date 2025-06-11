Back-to-back rides showed me how far the VanMoof S6 has been refined in a single e-bike generation

The S6 and S6 open aren’t just VanMoof’s latest fashion-forward, tech-infused e-bikes. They’re a statement of intent from a brand that’s been revitalised under new ownership – and which still isn’t scared to do things a little differently from the rest of the electric bike world.

Having weathered some stormy seas in recent years, the firm is returning stronger under the stewardship of Lavoie and McLaren Applied. The S6 and S6 Open promise a smoother ride, smarter security and styling guaranteed to draw attention wherever you ride it, but also greater reliability and the firm’s biggest ever service network. Both are up for pre-order in the Netherlands, Germany, France and Belgium today for €3298.

With deliveries set to start from August, and the UK to follow later in the year, I headed to Amsterdam to get an early experience of the new e-bikes first-hand. Having previously tested the VanMoof S5 (and refreshed my memory of it on a VanMoof staff runabout the night before I headed to the R&D warehouse), it’s clear the new model expertly refines and improves on what was already one of the most distinctive e-bikes around.

How we test e-bikes Every e-bike and electric scooter reviewed on Stuff is used for a minimum of one week, across a range of distances and terrains. We use our own years of experience to judge general performance, battery life, companion apps, and overall value for money. Manufacturers have no visibility on reviews before they appear online, and we never accept payment to feature products. Find out more about how we test and rate products.

The new bike is instantly recognisable as a VanMoof, with sharp angles and a frame so slim you’ll question whether there’s actually a battery inside. Only this time around, everything is somehow even sleeker, with frame welds that are truly seamless. The smaller S6 Open arguably looks even more distinctive with its lower, slanted top tube. It rides on 24in wheels and weighs 22.5kg, while the S6 gets 27.5in wheels and tips the scales at 23.5kg.

The new colour options are stunning, too. The Electric Blue in particular looks beautiful in the light, with pearlescent highlights that shine like a sports car. Drift Black is more incognito, while Pearl Mint sits somewhere in the middle. Extra layers of paint have been used this time around, so scratches shouldn’t be as noticeable.

All the firm’s signature features are present and correct, from the integrated front and rear lights to the ‘halo ring’ LEDs built into the handlebars. Except pretty much all of ’em have been tweaked or retuned in one way or another. The kick lock is more weather resistant, faster to engage, and doesn’t need to be lined up as precisely as it did on the S5; the brake light plays a funky animation when the bike powers up; and the halo ring LEDs are significantly brighter, so are far easier to see on the sunniest of days.

That’s handy, as they’ll soon be able to double as directional indicators. VanMoof has teamed up with mapping experts Magic Lane to make its app-based navigation more bike-friendly; it’ll be arriving as an update later this year. Once you’ve plumbed in a route, the bike will then use light and sound to direct you, without needing to stay glued to a smartphone mounted to your handlebars.

That’s still an option, of course – and now a much slicker one, as every S6 will ship with a Peak Design Slimlink phone mount. While it can’t charge your device while you cycle like Cowboy’s optional QuadLock mount, it’s slim, subtle, and (importantly) secure. Your device is easily detached with a firm squeeze to either side. iPhone, Pixel and Galaxy owners are all catered for, and there’s a universal adapter for everyone else.

As with the S5, pairing your phone to the bike will let it unlock automatically as you approach. You’ll be able to track its location (now with 2G cellular triangulation as well as GPS for greater accuracy) through the app, with one year of the company’s 14-day bike tracking service thrown in with each bike sold. iPhone users will also soon be able to add the S6 to their Find My network, once it passes Apple’s certification.

VanMoof’s sense of fun hasn’t gone anywhere either. The startup sound doesn’t give as strong a spaceship vibe as the S5 did when it powered on, but the bunch of new digital bell sounds have some gems in there. New is the second, softer bell, which raises in volume the longer you hold the button. It’s a politer way of announcing your presence to unaware pedestrians than the main “get out of the way!” bell.

Arguably the biggest change is one even VanMoof die-hards might’ve struggled to spot from my photos. There’s now a second saddle option, which has a suspension system built into the seat post. While the ultra-smooth cycle lanes of Amsterdam meant my posterior wasn’t exactly crying out for relief during my test ride, the difference the 30mm of adjustable travel made going over kerbs and manhole covers was significant. The UK’s rutted roads will be a tougher test for sure. VanMoof S5 owners with numb bums will also be happy to hear the optional upgrade will be backwards compatible with their bikes.

The S6 keeps VanMoof’s familiar layout: powerful 250W hub motor up front, electronically controlled three-speed chain drive at the rear, disc brakes all round for effective stopping. Rivals might argue belt drive systems are cleaner and require less maintenance, but the chain guard means dirt and grime aren’t really a concern here either. One staffer told me that of all the S5 bikes brought in for servicing, very few had any issues with the chain.

Pretty much all the internal components have been upgraded, with special attention paid to the transmission. The gearbox (custom-built, of course) is now way smoother and a whole lot quieter than before. On the S5, you could often feel the pedals go slack as the bike changed gear, but on the S6 the transition was a lot more subtle. I actively had to try and feel the changeover, no matter which power mode I was in.

Existing VanMoofers will be instantly at home with the minimalist controls; two buttons on either handlebar, with the left side on digital bell duties and the right controlling power and boost. The firm is experimenting with letting users customise one of the left side buttons through the companion app, with functions like skipping Spotify tracks being kicked about – but there’s no firm timeline just yet.

The Halo rings will feel familiar, too, even if the colours have changed from soft purple to electric blue. The left side indicates remaining charge, while the right side shows which power level is active. Even with sunglasses on, I could always tell which mode I was in; a definite improvement from the S5, which I’d often have to shield with my hand to see clearly in bright light.

The new bikes were still going through their final software tune before launch, so the torque curves and power delivery I experienced on my test ride weren’t quite what customers will get in August when the first retail units start shipping. They felt pretty dialled in to me, though; the four different power levels gave progressive levels of assistance, and the boost button gets you up to top speed at a wicked pace. I wasn’t about to wheelie when activating it at junctions or traffic lights, but it’s so much more responsive than similar systems I’ve used on other e-bikes – and crucially kicks in from a standing start.

My short demo didn’t give any indication to range, so I’ll have to go with VanMoof’s estimates. The 487Wh battery hidden inside the frame provides enough juice for a rated 60km / 37 miles at full power or up to 150km / 93 miles in Economy. Once again it isn’t user-removable, so you’ve got to be able to get the bike in range of a power socket. A full charge takes north of four hours.

Talking to the VanMoof team, it was clear just as much effort has gone into reliability and serviceability as it has the on-bike tech. Every new component is more durable than the one it replaces, and the brand’s service network has never been bigger. It spans 13 countries and some 250 bike shops; mechanics and technicians are visiting the warehouse every week for training, and now 95% of customer issues are solved within twenty four hours. Sensibly, the firm isn’t rushing a return to America; instead the plan is to wait until it can establish a support base – most likely in a state with lots of e-bike fans.

With off-the-shelf parts not able to be as tightly integrated as custom ones, VanMoof has also worked with its suppliers to ensure spare parts are much easier to get hold of. The wiring is modular, for simpler servicing, and each bike comes with a longer three-year warranty as standard. That’ll hopefully put customers’ minds at rest, given the issues the firm faced before McLaren Applied stepped in to steer the ship.

I won’t be ready to deliver a final verdict until I’ve ridden the finished product, but on these early impressions alone, the total package is arguably as compelling as a VanMoof bike has ever been.

The VanMoof S6 and S6 Open will be on sale from August in Europe for €3298, and September in the UK