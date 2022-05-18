Amazon’s updated Fire 7 tablets are faster, more powerful and easier to charge

Much like the entry-level iPad is for Apple, Amazon’s most affordable tablet is also its most popular, so it’s about time the Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids were given a bit of an upgrade.

The last Fire 7 refresh came in 2019, and Amazon has wisely decided to add USB-charging to its cheap tablet, while bumping up the battery life to 10 hours and doubling the RAM to 2GB. Amazon says the “All-New” Fire 7 also features a 30% faster processor.

The headline feature is undoubtedly USB-C charging, though, as the connector becomes ever more ubiquitous and life, therefore, that bit less faffy. You get a 5W adapter in the box.

As before, the Fire 7 rocks a 7in touchscreen display, and Amazon reckon it’s twice as durable as the iPad Mini, its closest (though far more expensive) rival.

Supported streaming apps include Disney+, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and of course Amazon’s own Prime Video. A version of TikTok is also available to download on Fire OS, and you can make Zoom or Alexa calls, as well as do normal tablety things like browse the web, play games and read Kindle books.

The Fire 7 features 2MP front and rear-facing HD cameras with 720p video recording for photos and video calls. Naturally, you can use Alexa to operate the tablet as well as the touchscreen.

Doing it for the kids

Also updated for 2022 is the Fire 7 Kids, the same tablet in a kickstand-toting, kid-proof case and with one year of Amazon’s Kids+ subscription included, which gives your little one access to a variety of child-focused content.

The new Fire 7 costs £59.99 and is available to pre-order from today. It’ll be available in black, denim and rose colours when it starts shipping on June 29, and can be purchased with a colour-corresponding cover that costs £28.99.

The Fire 7 Kids starts at £109.99, letting you choose between 16GB or 32GB storage options for the first time.