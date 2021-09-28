Amazon Echo Show 15 is a huge kitchen or family room smart display

Inside the black frame and white surround is the Full HD display. While you can, of course, use it to watch content from Netflix and Prime Video among others, that's not really its core objective. Instead, it's intended to be a communal device - a family planner, if you like. You can place it on a wall, while stands and other accessories will also be available. The device has a 1.5m power lead in the box.

Naturally, you can use Echo Show 15 for dropping in on other Alexa devices or voice/video calling over Alexa or Skype (frustratingly Zoom hasn't arrived on Echo Show devices in the UK yet, but you can use it in the US). But somewhat ridiculously it doesn't include the enhanced 13 megapixel camera with auto-framing from the recent Echo Show 8; a 5 megapixel camera is included instead. That feels like a miss.

Other cameras in your home - such as a Ring doorbell - can be displayed using picture-in-picture, so you can keep an eye on things at the same time as you're watching a show or following a recipe.