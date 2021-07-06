Setup is dead easy: pull the speaker out of its minimalist packaging (also 98 percent recycled cardboard), plug it in and it’ll ask to connect to your home Wi-Fi. Once that’s done, you log into your Amazon account, confirm your time zone and address (for weather, traffic, news and the like), decide which “zone” of your home you’d like it to locate itself in, name the speaker and… that’s about it.

As someone who has had an Echo Plus speaker living in the corner of their kitchen for some time, I’m quite familiar with asking Alexa to play music from my Spotify account, set timers, convert baffling US weights and volumes (a “cup”, you say?) and settle dinnertime arguments over who has won the FA Cup the most times. She’s a useful tool (no offence intended, Lex), if not one I’d consider essential. The Echo Show 8’s screen opens up a whole new dimension of functionality and features, though: TV shows via Netflix or Prime Video; video calls; recipe videos; photo viewing and more.

There are some limitations that quickly reveal themselves. If you want to watch YouTube videos, you have to do so through the device’s web browser – there’s no built-in app and no way to cast a video from your smartphone to the screen. Also, while certain popular third-party services like Netflix, Facebook, Spotify, and Apple Music are fully supported, many aren’t: you can’t ask Alexa to stream video from Disney+ or Now, or music from Deezer or Tidal. Photos from your Facebook or Amazon Photos collections can be displayed, but not from your Instagram or Flickr archives. In other words, a significant portion of the Echo Show 8’s features may not be of much use to you – it really depends on which services you use and which you don’t.

The things that do work, though, work well. Say “Alexa, play Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix” and the unmistakable strains of the cult animé series’ intro sequence will be blasting out of the Echo Show 8’s speakers in seconds; say “Alexa, show show me photos from Facebook” and you’ll be treated to a slideshow of your most recent uploaded images; ask for a weather forecast and you’ll get (a nicely detailed) one up on screen, tailored to your current location.

For some, the Echo Show 8’s headline feature will be its video calls. These aren’t the only purpose of the device’s camera – it can also be used as a quasi-security cam or video intercom, beaming a live window of whatever’s happening in front of it to your smartphone via the Alexa app – but they’re a big part of its appeal. Now your contacts can ogle you in glorious 13MP detail rather than 1MP potato-vision, and the camera has a basic face recognition tracking mode to ensure everybody in the room gets fitted in the frame. You can video call anyone in your contacts list who has a camera-equipped Echo device, or a smartphone or tablet running the Alexa app.

You can also make standard voice calls using the Echo Show 8 (again, by asking Alexa to call a specific contact) and this seems to work for pretty much anyone – no need for the recipient to own an Echo speaker or have the Alexa app on their phone.