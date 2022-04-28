Alexa now tells you when there’s a person or package at your door

Amazon has announced a new feature rolling out to Alexa devices today that’ll make smart doorbell and security camera integration that little bit more useful.

Once live, the new update will allow all doorbells and cameras that are certified under the Works with Alexa certification program to trigger an Alexa voice alert, letting you know that a person is detected at your door. Supported devices include the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, Google’s Nest Cam floodlight, outdoor, and indoor doorbells, and Abode IOTA indoor and outdoor cameras.

Not only that, but owners of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2020) will also be treated to voice alerts for package detection too, with the same feature set to roll out to Abode IOTA and outdoor cameras in the near future.

You’ll need a doorbell with existing person or package detection smarts — the update won’t magically imbue any old camera with newfound intelligence — but if you’re already rocking a supported smart doorbell or camera, it’s a very welcome feature indeed.

It’s worth noting that Ring owners with compatible devices will need an active Ring Protect subscription for the new Alexa voice feature to work, and you’ll still receive the existing person/package-detection notifications on your camera’s respective app. Still, there’s no denying the extra convenience of voice alerts, especially if your phone’s charging in another room and/or you’ve got your hands full in the kitchen.