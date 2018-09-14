7 things you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has always had an unconventional approach to online play and interactions. Actually, "unconventional" is kind – usually it's kind of a mess.

Case in point: the Nintendo Switch has been out for a year and a half now and it still doesn't have a fully-featured online network. But that'll change next week when Nintendo Switch Online launches. It's a subscription-based service like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold that'll bring access to free games, along with online play and other features.

Nintendo just confirmed all of the final details before the launch, so here are the seven things you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online.