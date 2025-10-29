Omega Speedmaster celebrates Milano Cortina 2026 with a very special dial

With just 100 days to go until the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Omega is marking the countdown in the only way it knows how – with a super-stylish new watch.

The Swiss watchmaker, and official Olympic Timekeeper since 1932, has unveiled a limited-edition Speedmaster that perfectly captures the frozen beauty of the Italian Alps in steel, ceramic and ice-white tones.

The Speedmaster Milano Cortina 2026 features a 38mm polished stainless steel case, topped with a deep blue ceramic bezel etched with a white enamel tachymeter scale.

But it’s the dial that steals the show. Omega has taken a crisp white varnished base and overlaid it with a light blue frosting – a nod to the biting chill of the winter games.

A delicate ‘finger trace’ runs across the dial, forming a pattern inspired by the ‘2’ in the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem, while the azurage-finished subdials glisten like freshly groomed ski slopes.

Personally, I absolutely love the icy palette – the way the white, steel and dark blue tones play together feels effortlessly cool (literally). It’s wintry without being gimmicky, elegant without losing that sport-timing DNA Omega’s known for.

A subtle blue gradient on the central seconds hand and the dark blue Milano Cortina typography on the date window at 6 o’clock add just the right amount of contrast.

Flip the watch over, and you’ll find a stamped caseback medallion bearing the Milano Cortina 2026 logo.

Inside ticks the Co-Axial Calibre 3330, a self-winding chronograph movement with a 52-hour power reserve.

It’s finished on a polished and brushed steel bracelet equipped with Omega’s comfort release system, which is perfect when you’re layering up for winter.

The Omega Speedmaster Milano Cortina 2026 is priced at US$6800 / £5700, and you can register your interest now on Omega’s website.

