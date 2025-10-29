Omega Speedmaster celebrates Milano Cortina 2026 with a very special dial
Omega’s new Speedmaster Milano Cortina 2026 wraps Olympic precision in an icy mix of white, steel and deep blue
With just 100 days to go until the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Omega is marking the countdown in the only way it knows how – with a super-stylish new watch.
The Swiss watchmaker, and official Olympic Timekeeper since 1932, has unveiled a limited-edition Speedmaster that perfectly captures the frozen beauty of the Italian Alps in steel, ceramic and ice-white tones.
The Speedmaster Milano Cortina 2026 features a 38mm polished stainless steel case, topped with a deep blue ceramic bezel etched with a white enamel tachymeter scale.
But it’s the dial that steals the show. Omega has taken a crisp white varnished base and overlaid it with a light blue frosting – a nod to the biting chill of the winter games.
A delicate ‘finger trace’ runs across the dial, forming a pattern inspired by the ‘2’ in the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem, while the azurage-finished subdials glisten like freshly groomed ski slopes.
Personally, I absolutely love the icy palette – the way the white, steel and dark blue tones play together feels effortlessly cool (literally). It’s wintry without being gimmicky, elegant without losing that sport-timing DNA Omega’s known for.
A subtle blue gradient on the central seconds hand and the dark blue Milano Cortina typography on the date window at 6 o’clock add just the right amount of contrast.
Flip the watch over, and you’ll find a stamped caseback medallion bearing the Milano Cortina 2026 logo.
Inside ticks the Co-Axial Calibre 3330, a self-winding chronograph movement with a 52-hour power reserve.
It’s finished on a polished and brushed steel bracelet equipped with Omega’s comfort release system, which is perfect when you’re layering up for winter.
The Omega Speedmaster Milano Cortina 2026 is priced at US$6800 / £5700, and you can register your interest now on Omega’s website.
Liked this? G-Shock’s latest collab with Central Cee might be one of my favourite G-Shock watches ever