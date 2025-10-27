Turtle Beach controllers and racing wheels: the best way to connect with your games

Turtle Beach brought us the world’s first console gaming headset in 2005, but the company’s story dates back to 1975. Today, the California company is noted for its game controllers as well as headsets, with gaming mice, racing wheels and flight sticks also among its specialities.

Authenticity is everything for sim racing, and Turtle Beach has got you covered with the VelocityOne Race KD3 Racing Wheel & Pedals. This exceptional set is a complete racing setup for both Xbox and PC, enabling you to command the track and dominate the competition.

The wheel is mounted on a custom direct-drive force feedback motor with 3.2Nm of peak torque and up to 2160° of rotation, and is tuned for an immersive, realistic kinetic response on your favourite sim racing titles. Two magnetic paddle shifters allow you to glide through the gears in any vehicle, with smooth, reliable shifting, while a full-colour digital dashboard allows for real-time configuration of up to five onboard memory profiles including force-feedback response and control mapping.

A removable soft-textured steering wheel, aluminium throttle and brake pedal assembly, and performance car-inspired controls bring the racetrack realism to your home setup. The Hall effect aluminium throttle and brake pedal set provide reliable, realistic feedback, and the response and pedal throw can be easily adjusted to match your preferred car. Its modular design means the wheel can be quickly released and swapped for any other compatible VelocityOne wheel, such as the FR-X wheel for Formula racing enthusiasts. The wheelbase also has four USB-C expansion ports for use with the VelocityOne Multi-Shift or the three-pedal set from the VelocityOne Race system.

Wireless pole position

If it’s a complete wireless race setup you’re looking for, then the Racer Wireless Racing Wheel with its reliable 2.4GHz connection to Xbox, PC and Android Smart Devices is for you. It comes with a non-slip lap mount and adjustable table clamps, so you’re able to use it wherever you want to race, and a 30-hour battery life (plus play-and-charge wired connectivity) that means you’ll never have to abandon the grid due to flat batteries.

It’s a wheel designed for the needs of living-room racers, with two mappable quick-action buttons for custom controls. All essential functions like throttle, brake and gear shifts get dedicated analogue paddles and thumb buttons on the wheel without a need for pedals, while a 3.5mm audio connection with sound controls, as well as a soft-touch textured grip and full 360° wheel rotation, make it the most thrilling depiction of a racing cockpit you’ll get.

Rematch goes full Nintendo

A racing wheel isn’t for everyone, and Turtle Beach has some controllers that will appeal to the biggest Nintendo fans out there. The Rematch wireless controller for Switch and Switch 2 (C button not available) comes in four one-of-a-kind designs featuring beloved Nintendo characters. Two of them feature Mario, one with the classic bricks and blocks most recently seen in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, while the other features Invincible Mario after he’s picked up a star power up, a form which dates back to the original Super Mario Bros. on the NES.

The other two controllers feature no less iconic designs: the Donkey Kong controller uses a lenticular image that shifts to reveal a second visual as you move your controller, while the Super Mario Star option glows in the dark – perfect for finding it if playing with the lights out.

All the Rematch controllers offer up to 30-foot low-latency wireless connection, built-in motion controls, a rechargeable battery for up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, and two programmable quick-action back buttons for customisable gameplay.

Officially licensed by Nintendo, these controllers are the best way to feel closer to your favourite characters while playing.