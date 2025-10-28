We’re going to have to wait for a proper Samsung trifold unveiling

Samsung has given us the best look yet at its forthcoming trifold foldable phone by showcasing the latest version of the device at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Korea. But its still a pretty unsatisfying look at the phone we’re expecting later this year.

Samsung isn’t saying whether it was a production version of the device hidden away behind a glass case that no-one was actually allowed to touch or witness its folding mechanism in action. Images snapped by those in attendance show a static 10-inch tablet and six-point-something inch (apparently it’s 6.5-inches) smartphone. The depiction of the folding action is handled by an AI animation visible on the case.

As suspected, the folding mechanism is like a G rather than the accordion like design we’ve seen saw from the Mate XT phones from Huawei. Samsung wouldn’t confirm whether this phone on display is the final version of the device it plans to release this year as a three-display, two-hinge foldable.

“Samsung continues to advance innovative technologies, including next-generation form factors in the era of mobile AI, to deliver meaningful user experiences. The recent showcase reflects ongoing R&D efforts, and we plan to bring this next generation device to users within this year,“ a Samsung spokesperson told SamMobile.

There’s no word yet on when the company plans to unveil the device in full, but it appears adamant the tri-fold device is coming this year.