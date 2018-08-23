6 things you need to know about Nikon's Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras

Welcome to 2018 Nikon, so pleased you could make it, we weren’t sure you would! And oh my, you’re looking better than ever. Slimmer, faster, and with the widest mount we’ve seen on Shutter Island!

The DSLR diehards and Japanese based company have gone big on their campaign to drum up as much anticipation for their first mirrorless full-framers. We've seen mysterious videos on their dedicated site where we’ve been given glimpses of hard-to-decipher silhouettes in the run-up to what is probably their biggest news since 1959, when they launched the F-mount.

And when this is the most pivotal move for Nikon in all of 100 years, it’s only right that one should make such an entrance. So what’s the deal with these new snappers?