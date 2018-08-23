Nikon launch its first full-frame mirrorless cameras with new lens mount

Nikon, the stalwarts of optics and imaging, and the choice of DSLR diehards has made a pivotal entrance onto shutter island with not one, but two full-frame mirrorless cameras - The Z6 (£2,599 body only) and Z7 (£3,399. Just like your dad’s dress-sense, Nikon haven’t changed its mount for 100 years. Roused from its DSLR stubbornness, it’s the company’s largest and most exciting mount yet, with a diameter of 55mm, the Sony E-mount is 46.7mm for comparison. The 24.4 MP Z6 has a built-in 5 axis-stabilisation, an ISO range of 100 - 51,200 is weather and dust resistant, with an LCD touch-screen which even allows you to tap the screen to take a shot, make this a real Sony alpha series competitor. There's also a high-res amped up version - the Z7, if you're hankering after more pixels and focal points. It's a bit of movie star too with full frame 4K UHD shooting and a whole host of video features, such as NLog, focus peaking and time coding. It’s got the same trusty battery as the Nikon D850, as well as USB changing and takes an XQD card. Nikon are making a come-back bigger than ABBA’s. And we’re taking a chance on that.