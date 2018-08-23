The Z7 is Nikon's full-frame mirrorless prince of the pixels

Weighing exactly the same as the Nikon Z6 (675g) and sharing most of the same specs, the Z7 is the more premium offering specificially aimed at the pixel-hungry dealing with close crops or large landscape photogrpahy. With its 45.7MP sensor that can handle 9fps, superior autofocus system with an ISO range of 64-25,600, it has a huge 493 focal points compared to a only 399 on the Sony a7RIII. It's got the same EVF, tilt LCD touchscreen, built-in Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth, 5 axis-stabalisation and weather-sealing as its sister model. With that reassuring sturdy grip, the Z cameras stay true to the Nikon deisgn and ergonomics. Fully prepared for video with 8K time lapse, NLog profile, focus peaking and zebra. Coming in at £3,399 body-only, a smidge pricier than the Sony a7RIII and it will be available from September.