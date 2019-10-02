The 6 biggest announcements from Microsoft's 2019 Surface Event

Microsoft just unveiled its autumn slate of new Surface devices – and while it seemed to be a conservative showing at first, the company had one heck of a "one more thing" on the backend.

Actually, it was two more things – each with two screens. The Surface Neo is a stunning concept of a hybrid tablet experience, while the similar-looking Surface Duo distills that kind of design into an Android smartphone experience.

Those devices won't ship until 2020, but this year still has some compelling devices – the new Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds, as well as the refreshed Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7. Here's everything you need to see from today's event.