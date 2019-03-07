5 things you need to know about Nintendo Switch VR

While often an innovator, Nintendo isn't always among the first to embrace tech trends – but the company usually puts its own spin on them. That's the case again with modern virtual reality.

Granted, Nintendo had a famous VR misfire in the mid-90s with the Virtual Boy, but this is something quite different. Revealed overnight, the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit turns your Switch console into a makeshift VR headset, letting you slap it on your face to enter immersive game worlds.

But while the core concept might look familiar, it has some fun-looking add-on devices that pack in a very Nintendo kind of whimsy. It's coming out next month and we've got all of the first details. Here's everything you need to know for now about experiencing VR on your Switch.