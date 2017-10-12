The 5 biggest VR announcements from Oculus Connect 4

It's been a year and a half since the Oculus Rift launched, and the VR market hasn't quite exploded in mass market popularity yet – but the company has some new tactics in the works.

We got a glimpse of Oculus' plans yesterday at Oculus Connect, its annual developers' conference. And while many of the announcements were very dev-focused (i.e. technical and boring to you, the prospective consumer), there were some significant reveals that could help VR finally break big into the mainstream.

Chief among them? A cheap, self-contained VR headset that doesn't need a PC, smartphone, or game console. Nice. But that's not all – here's a quick look at all of the biggest stories from the event.