The 5 biggest Nintendo Switch games announced in today's Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Switch got off to a phenomenal start in 2017, selling 11 million units while shipping truly fantastic titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

But what are we going to play on it in 2018? Nintendo had kept that point a bit of a question mark last year, choosing instead to focus on its current crop of games, but the legendary game-maker just unleashed its lineup for the early months of the year. And while it doesn't have a big new Mario or Zelda-caliber release, there's a fair bit to be excited about.

Beyond news that the previously-revealed Kirby Star Allies will arrive in March, here's a look at five of the biggest game announcements from today's Nintendo Direct stream, along with word on some added content coming to a few of last year's top Switch titles.