Space Jam. Kingdom Hearts. Mayweather vs. McGregor. Three examples to show how fantastic crossovers can be. And then we have Alien vs. Predator to show us how bad they can get.

There's seemingly no middle-ground between amazing and goddamn awful. So when we all found out that Mario was joining forces with Ubisoft’s annoying Rabbids I couldn't help but think this Nintendo Switch game was doomed for disaster.

Turns out I was wrong. Not only does Mario + Rabbids deserve to proudly sit aside the likes of Space Jam in the crossover hall of fame, it may just be one of the best games of the year so far. Sorry for ever doubting you, Rabbids.