5 of the best stick vacuum deals in the Prime Big Deal Day sale

Stick vacuum cleaners are loved by households everywhere, but they often come with a hefty price tag for the best models. Luckily, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here to help with some wallet-friendly savings. Running on October 8th and 9th, this is the perfect time to snag a great deal on your favourite cleaning tools.

Amazon is leading the way in the UK with big savings on select stick vacuums, from top brands like Shark, Vax and Gtech. Whether you’re after cordless convenience or powerful suction, there are discounts to make cleaning a little more affordable.

Check out the best stick vacuum deals below:

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | was £430 | now £250 | save 42% at Amazon The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum offers powerful cleaning with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, preventing hair from tangling in the brush-roll. Its Clean Sense IQ adjusts power based on dirt, with a 60-minute runtime, removable battery, and anti-odour technology for freshness. Buy Now

Gtech AirRAM MK2 | was £230 | now £168 | save 27% at Amazon The Gtech AirRAM MK2 features AirLoc Technology for efficient debris pickup and a rotating brush bar for stubborn dirt. Weighing just 3.2kg, it easily manoeuvres under furniture. LED headlights expose hidden dust, and its bagless design offers easy dirt disposal. Buy Now

Vax SpotWash Spot Cleaner | was £130 | now £75 | save 42% at Amazon The VAX SpotWash quickly removes spills and stains with powerful suction and deep cleaning. Suitable for carpets, upholstery, stairs, and hard floors, its slim design fits on steps. A 1.5m hose and hose-flush system ensures easy, thorough cleaning after use. Buy Now

In the US? These are the best vacuum deals stateside:

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum | was $260 | now $199 | save 23% at Amazon The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum offers powerful Hypervelocity suction for daily messes, up to 40 minutes of runtime, and a low-profile design for cleaning under furniture. It converts to a hand vac, has an XL dust cup, and includes LED headlights. Buy Now

Bissell CleanView XR Pet Cordless Vacuum | was $230 | now $150 | save 35% at Amazon The Bissell CleanView XR Pet cordless vacuum offers 60% more power than competitors, with a 24V battery providing up to 40 minutes of runtime. It features a deep-cleaning FurBrush for pet hair, 3-in-1 versatility, tangle-free brush roll, and supports pet-saving initiatives. Buy Now

Hungry for more deals? Check out all of our top deal picks in the Amazon UK Prime Big Deal Days sale