17 of the best alternative Christmas movies - and where to stream them

With work off the cards, the heating cranked up and a mountain of leftovers and booze to plough through, Christmas is the best time of the year to sink into the sofa and watch some films. But what if you've tired of the usual seasonanal fare?

If Home Alone no longer warms your cockles and The Santa Clause leaves you feeling decidedly un-festive, it's time for you to get your eyeballs into something a bit different. So whether you've been good or not, here's our present to you: The 17 best alternative Christmas movies and links to stream them. Merry Christmas!