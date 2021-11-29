£140 off a MacBook Pro M1 tops Amazon’s Cyber Monday laptop deals
MacBook Air M1 also gets tasty price cut
We’re into the final hours of the 2021 Black Friday shopping event, with today’s Cyber Monday deals your last chance to save serious money before the holidays – especially if you’re after a new MacBook!
Apple’s wares have traditionally been immune to the annual deals bonanza, but this year we are seeing some discounts, most impressively a generous £140 off an M1 MacBook Pro.
The top-of the-range 2020 laptop is currently down to £1,159 for a 13-inch model in Space Gray with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its RRP is £1,299 – a pretty tidy saving of over 10%.
We gave it a perfect 5/5 star score in our MacBook Pro M1 (2020) review, reserving particular praise for Apple’s new in-house M1 chip, which was a “massive step forwards” for the device.
- Get Deal: Save £140 on MacBook Pro with M1 (2020)
Save £100 on the ultra-portable MacBook Air
If something lighter is more your style, then you’ll be pleased to know that Apple’s ultra-portable laptop, the MacBook Air, is also privvy to a great Cyber Monday discount today!
Act fast and you can still save £110 on the MacBook Air with M1 at Amazon UK, where a relatively affordable (in laptop terms) £889 gets you a 13-inch Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You get to pick from three slick colour options, too: Space Gray, Gold or Silver.
This is another 5-star product, as we explain in our MacBook Air with M1 review, announcing that “the MacBook Air (M1) arguably becomes the best all-round work laptop for under a grand” with this upgrade.
For even more great Apple savings, there are some AirPods Pro deals still going strong on Cyber Monday – or just head over to browse Amazon’s Black Friday Week deals in full and see what else is out there today.