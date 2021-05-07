Gaming headsets are often busy-looking things decorated with lights, nobs and rarely attractive logos. Thankfully, Microsoft has decided to keep it simple with the Xbox Wireless Headset. The matte black plastic exterior is broken up only by some unmistakably Xbox green accents on each side, making it the perfect partner for the similarly un-shouty Xbox Series X.

An Xbox logo is subtly engraved on the faceplate of the right dial, which actually looks pretty great. And if you look closely between the sizeable faux leather ear pads and the dials, you’ll see lines of little sunken holes, which don’t appear to do anything but, again, look nice.

And let’s talk about those dials, because they’re up there with the new headset’s best features. When you first inspect the Xbox Wireless Headset you’ll notice that it’s low on buttons. That’s because Microsoft has attached a rotating dial to the side of each ear cup, which will be familiar to anyone who has used either iteration of the Surface Headphones. They work fantastically well, with the right dial allowing you to precisely adjust the volume, and the left your connected audio feeds (more on that in the next section). It’s a really intuitive system that we’re surprised hasn’t been pinched yet by Microsoft’s competitors in the general-use headphones space.

There are two buttons on the headset, which are your mic mute and power/pairing button, but otherwise everything you can control using the headset itself is done using the dials. Unlike the Surface Headphones, though, you won’t find any touch-sensitive controls here, so there’s no way of play/pausing music or skipping a track, or taking a call on the headset.

The Xbox Wireless Headset is more than comfortable enough, but your ears will definitely heat up under those cushions during longer gaming sessions. The steel headband doesn’t feel heavy on your head (the whole thing weighs in at a relatively lightweight 312g), and while we’d prefer it if the ear cups swivelled like those of obvious rivals from the likes of SteelSeries, we reckon the headset will still fit most head shapes. The sidearms require a bit of effort to adjust too, so they won’t do so while you’re wearing them, which is good. The bendable boom arm is also well designed, allowing you to easily flick the mic away from your face and out of the way when not in use.

There’s only one port, which is USB-C for charging, and no headphone jack.