The Surface Headphones 2 pair swiftly (and are quick to confirm the fact using voice notification), and from there prove tenacious in the extreme when it comes to maintaining a link to your source player. And they’re as effective as the headphones they replace when it comes to cancelling noise.

The original Surface Headphones were among the best pure noise-cancellers around - but at £330 a pair, that wasn’t really a big enough sell. Surface Headphones 2 are every bit as talented when it comes to isolating you from the world outside - and given that they’re so much more affordable, it makes them seem even more adept in this respect. If you’re a frequent flier or regular commuter, these headphones could do wonders for your journeys.

To be honest, the reduction in asking price would be enough on its own to make the Surface Headphones 2 a more compelling proposition than the originals - even if they sounded identical. But happily, Microsoft seems to have taken some of the criticisms of the sound of the Surface Headphones on board, and as a result the Surface Headphones 2 are better balanced and more listenable as a result.

Once through The Vanishing American Family by ScubaZ is enough to make the changes obvious. The original Surface Headphones’ rather spongy bass response is gone, replaced by an altogether more solid and rigorous low frequency delivery. There’s proper substance to the bottom end here and, while it’s not as deft or dextrous and some of the very best alternatives, it solidly underpins the tune without dragging at the tempo or impacting on the midrange information above it.

That midrange reproduction, in fact, is the Surface Headphones 2’s really party-piece. Detail levels are lavish, so there’s an absolute stack of character and purpose revealed in the vocal of Loyle Carner’s Ain’t Nothing Changed. The Microsofts communicate freely, and the whole midrange area is spacious, loaded with information and capable of revealing nuance in a recording you simply weren’t aware of before. They’re not quite as accomplished at the top end, which is rolled off somewhat. This is presumably in the name of good taste, but really it serves to neuter some of the drive and attack that would otherwise be present in recordings.

The relative lack of rattle’n’shine at the top end of Comet Gain’s Raspberries makes the recording sound a bit more polite and a bit less purposeful than it ideally would. The soundstage is big and well-defined, though, and there’s sufficient dynamism on tap to make a band’s urgency as they charge into the final chorus plain. As an entire sonic entity, the Surface Headphones 2 are a confident and (broadly speaking) accomplished listen.