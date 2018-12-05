Getting the Surface Headphones ready to go is a rapid and painless process. They pair very quickly indeed and, once paired, demonstrate amazing tenacity in maintaining a wireless link to your source. It’s by no means a given that wireless headphones, even at this sort of money, can keep their grip between rooms - but the Microsofts have no problem clinging on to a signal. They’re also very effective cancellers of noise.

The left dial has 13 steps of noise-cancelling adjustment - the first actually boosts exterior sound, just in case you don’t want to be absolutely dumb to what’s going on around you. Dial up the effect and your increasingly isolated from the world outside until, at position 13, it’s difficult to hear yourself clapping. And Microsoft manages to achieve this level of cancellation without the sensation of your eardrums being pressurised that some rival designs impose.

It’s a pity, then, in light of all of the reasonably free thinking Microsoft has done to get to this point, that the sound of the Surface Headphones is simultaneously a little safe and a little wonky.

Playing the politely livid indie-pop of McCarthy’s 'We are All Bourgeois' Now demonstrates how relatively tentative the Microsofts are at the top of the frequency range. Spindly indie like this thrives on its splashy, crashy high end - but the Surface Headphones roll off the high frequency shrillness. There’s little substance or attack to treble sounds, and consequently the tune struggles for its usual impetus.

The midrange, though, is the Surface Headphones’ real forte. The voice during Swept Away by Half Japanese is detailed and communicative despite the recording’s significant vocal treatment - it’s immediate and utterly believable. Switch to a vocalist worthy of the description (Nina Simone’s hair-raising pass through Wild is the Wind) and the Microsofts deliver in spades. Her mannerisms, the sheer emotion she freights her deliver with, is all served up intact and in full.

The journey to the bottom of the frequency range doesn’t end spectacularly, though. Play something big and beaty, like Daniel Avery’s Diminuendo, and the Surface Headphones are somewhat full of themselves. The lowest frequencies lack solidity, but have too much in the way of presence - so what should be fiercely punchy ends up being more of a languid shove.

Tempos suffer as a result, and that spoils an otherwise-decent performance where timing and integration are concerned - which is a pity. It even has a little knock-on effect on dynamic range, preventing the ‘phones from getting from ‘very loud’ to ‘very quiet’ as promptly as they sometimes should.

There’s nothing terminally flawed in the way the Surface Headphones go about delivering sound. But, as we observed at the outset, the competition around here is considerable - and the best of Microsoft’s rivals don’t have these sonic shortcomings. Or, at least, not as noticeably.