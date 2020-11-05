As with the Series X, the most tangible benefits of the Series S are immediately obvious. Both consoles utilise a Custom NVME SSD in combination with the all-new Xbox Velocity Architecture to get things done in super-quick time. In short, that means faster loading times, steadier frame rates, and impressive quality of life features like Quick Resume, which suspends game state data on the internal SSD to let users hop between multiple titles in a snap - similar to how you might leaf through apps on a smartphone. Just like its monolithic sibling, the Series S also supports DirectX raytracing, variable rate shading, spatial audio, and frame rates of up to 120fps, so you won't be missing out if you opt for the minature console.

Quick Resume in particular was a revelation. The feature dropped us in the middle of a Gears 5 set piece within 10 seconds of booting up the console, letting us mow down locust (or whatever they're called these days) before we'd even parked ourselves on the couch. By comparison, it took the launch Xbox One around 30 to 40 seconds to complete similar tasks. It was the same story when switching between games, with Quick Resume letting us zip between supported titles like a digital whack-a-mole. If you're the sort of person who likes to chop-and-change during sessions, trust us when we say Quick Resume will be a genuine revelation.

Those nimble innards, which are powered by a custom designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures, also turned loading screens into blink-and-you'll-miss-them affairs. We spent a fair bit of time with a range of triple-A titles including Doom Eternal, Forza 7, and Watch Dogs Legion, and we can't recall ever twiddling our thumbsticks for more than a few seconds. This was particularly noticeable in Doom Eternal, where restarting a level or checkpoint after being pulled apart by demons was near-instantaneous.

It's the same story for backwards compatible games, all of which have been given a facelift thanks to the automatic addition of HDR and reduced load times. There are a bevy of backwards compatible titles available on the Series X and Series S on day one - thousands, in fact - and the Series S made revisiting old favourites like Mass Effect and Alan Wake an absolute pleasure. Nostalgia has never looked this good.

While all of those games looked undeniably gorgeous when running on the Series S, if you're going to buy the compact console then be prepared to shelve your 4K dreams. One of the key differences between the Series S and the Series X lies in resolution, and while the top-end Series X targets 4K at 60fps with support for up to 120fps, the Series S chases 1440p at 60fps with support for up to 120fps. What does that mean? In short: it means you've got a decision to make. If you don't own a 4K television or simply don't fancy forking out another £200 for the privilege of 4K gaming, then the Series S might very well be the answer to your next-gen prayers. If, however, you are chasing true 4K euphoria, then the Series X is your salvation.

Speaking of trade-offs, it's also worth noting that the Series S packs a modest 512GB SSD (though only 364GB is actually usable) compared to the 1TB SSD found in the Series X. That's not bad given the £249 price point, but it's going to mean a lot of finicky storage management in the long-term. At the time of writing, our Series S has roughly 6GB of free space. That's been taken up by a range of larger titles like Apex Legends, Doom Eternal, and Watch Dogs Legion, a few backwards compatible jaunts, and a sprinkling of indie gems like Night in the Woods and Hollow Knight. Obviously, your milage will vary depending on the kind of games you play, but sooner or later you're going to run out of room - especially if you're a Game Pass subscriber.

Microsoft has devised an elegant solution to that storage quandary In the form of 1TB Storage Expansion Cards that slot into the back of the console and replicate its custom SSD experience. At £219.99, however, they cost only slightly less than the Series S itself, which will make them a tough sell for consumers on a more limited budget.