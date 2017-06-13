Of course, all this gorgeous window dressing is of no use if Forza’s gameplay proves to be a damp squib. Having made seven Motorsport titles across 12 years, Turn 10 has got this racing game routine down to a tee. Its latest offering seemingly picks right up from where Forza Motorsport 6 left off, with an impressive amount of feedback and precision served up through your controller, and an assembled roster of four-wheelers that you’d likely be arrested for laying hands on in real life.

Unlike its step-cousin Forza Horizon 3, you can’t just plonk yourself in a Porsche 911, push the accelerator down towards the Earth’s crust and chase down the pack ahead through sheer force of will. As with previous games in the series, Motorsport 7 is quite happy to send you spinning out of a race should you overtake at the wrong moment or have a Mario Kart-inspired approach to braking. You get your kicks here by thinking your way to that first place position, even on ‘Easy’ mode. And that means working your way past a fiendish AI.

Previous Forza games have suffered a little from virtual opponents that are too timid to really hit the throttle at times. While it’s too early to say whether this is still the case, the AI was enjoyably tricksy, doing its best to cut off our surges forward and slow our momentum round corners. The races we enjoyed so far still very much boil down to a chase to the top of the finish line, something that’s a love-hate thing amongst racing fans.

For our part, this is what makes the Motorsport games a thrill rather than a true approximation of what life behind the wheel might be like. There’s probably a reason why Lewis Hamilton looks miserable half the time, and we’d rather not find out why for ourselves. Unless someone’s gonna pay us an extraordinary sum to veg out in front of our Xbox. Anyone?