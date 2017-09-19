The racing is considerably more rewarding, too. Where the AI in the first game was positively Mad Maxian, it can now be managed in two ways: by performance and aggression. This is a stroke of genius and we found it much easier to play nicely with the other cars as a result.

And there's more. The NPCs will now go out of their way not to damage their cars and they also fatigue as a race matures. This adds another element to the racing, and makes it unlike any other racer we’ve played.

PCARS 2 is not perfect though. As with the first game you do sometimes see glitches with the AI, with cars driving into each other at Turn 1 for instance. That'd never happen in a real race. Well unless you're racing Sebastian Vettel.

Qualifying sessions, while essential, are also a bit of a pain to complete. There's no option to accelerate time once you've recorded a time, just a ‘skip to the end’ button - which means you can put in a really fast lap which leaves you comfortably ahead of the pack, only to end the session and find that the entire field has now goes 3 seconds faster and dumped you to the back of the grid. Until this is fixed, then, you’ll have to hang around to the end or set an arbitrary starting position…

Still, when the game is singing along, you feel like you’re really racing these guys, and all the realism really adds weight to the scaled-up career. This takes you through every discipline on offer: there are six tiers to climb, and you have to earn access to the last three levels of each. Inside these tiers awaits manufacturer contracts where you’re rewarded with demo cars, historic races and other goodies – what’s not to like about that?