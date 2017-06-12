In an ideal world, every major Christmas console release should be Xbox One X enhanced. Trouble is, that’s a long way off the current state of play. Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WWII and FIFA 18 are all games that haven’t yet been confirmed to look best on One X.

Microsoft says the kits are with developers, but that’s no guarantee they’ll deliver the goods. Most curiously EA has already confirmed Madden 18 and Need For Speed: Payback for the enhanced treatment, but not the PlayStation-affiliated FIFA. Something’s up, basically.

As of right now, the two major third-party titles that are going big on Xbox One X compatibility are Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Assassin’s Creed: Origins. One of those looks awesome and the other is the new Assassin’s Creed game. You see, according to Microsoft the ‘enhanced’ tag won’t mean the same thing for each game. So while Shadow of War’s orcs beam with malevolent-but-pristine intent, the hero of Ubisoft’s new open-worlder didn’t seem to have been sculpted with the same fidelity.

We’ll find out more soon, but it’s likely that there’ll be a difference between some games that go big on graphical flourishes that only the Xbox One X can produce and others that just replicate their PS4 Pro patch. Which - let’s face it - is much less exciting.

It’s not just brand new games that are getting the ‘enhanced’ treatment though. A litany of recent games are too, including the likes of Resident Evil 7, Injustice 2 and Ghost Recon: Wildlands. More significantly, several of these haven’t had the same treatment for PS4 Pro. Doom, Minecraft and The Witcher III all rank under this category with The Witcher’s developers having previously told Eurogamer that undergoing such an exercise would be “too much of a time- and resource-consuming process”. The moral of this story? Enough money will buy you anything.

Oh, and naturally several of Microsoft’s recent first-party games are going to have the enhanced tag including Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3 and Halo Wars 2. Having seen the Gears of War 4 patch in action I’d say it’s a small but significant step up for what was already a jaw-dropping affair.

So, to sum all that up, not every big third-party game seems to be getting Xbox One X enhanced and the games that are being patched won’t all look alike, but properly enhanced games seem to be the business. Not an ideal state of affairs, is it?