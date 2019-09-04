After a breathless first act (of four) where you control Gears of War 4’s JD Fenix, as he and the crew battle the encroaching Swarm and push them back out of the imaginatively-titled Settlement 2, Gears 5’s campaign takes a turn for the… bigger. For the first time in the series, open world elements are introduced, although don’t worry, it hasn’t turned into a Ubisoft game.

Instead, you’re given huge areas to explore on a Skiff - essentially a land-boat - and while you’re constantly directed towards story objectives, there are little side missions to discover and complete. It makes the world feel so much larger than before and helps significantly alter the pace of the action.

If Gears 4 felt like a new studio trying its hand at one of gaming’s most established franchises, then Gears 5 is a much more confident team planting its flag in the blood-soaked ground, and truly redefining what these games can be.

The skiff itself is a joy to control too, shredding across ice and drifting through snow and sand, and while the open areas aren’t packed with icons and endless activities, there’s enough to make exploration feel worthwhile. Indeed, some of the most tense combat encounters in the game are actually hidden away in small side quests, so it’s well worth spending the time to follow those question marks on your map.