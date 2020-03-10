Compared to Gears 5 or Sea of Thieves, Ori and the Will of the Wisps may seem one of Microsoft’s more modest offerings.

However, this 2.5D action-platformer has amazing production values in both its gorgeous visuals and captivating soundtrack while it proves to be much bigger and tougher than it appears.

The same can be said for its predecessor Ori and the Blind Forest, released five years ago. That game told the story of a young orphaned guardian spirit named Ori who has to brave through the titular forest to break its curse.

It also didn’t hold back in a heartbreaking prologue that will immediately send you reaching for tissues. Influences of The Lion King continue in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, reminiscent of that film’s Elephant Graveyard scene as two young friends recklessly set out on an adventure but quickly find themselves lost in a perilous place.