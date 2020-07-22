The FN6 come in a case that looks almost impossibly small. Just 5.5cm in diameter and 2.8cm tall, the compact puck is pocketable to the point of seeming almost too tiny to house its contents.

The case has a softish feel to it, with a light on the front that illuminates to indicate how much of its 12-hour battery remains when you press a button on the side: blue means it’s above 80%, red means below 20%, and violet tells you it’s somewhere in between. A bit vague, then, but with up to six hours in each earbud, it should give you enough of a warning before you get caught out.

That gives you a total of 18 hours of charge, which is significantly less than half of what you get from RHA’s new TrueConnects, seven hours less than Urbanista’s cheaper London buds, and six less than a pair of standard AirPods. Must try better, LG.

Fortunately, keeping them topped up is easy. There’s support for Qi wireless charging onboard, but if you want to make the most of the FN6’s killer feature, you’ll want to stick to good old-fashioned wires. Plug a USB-C cable into the back of the case and a 10-minute blast of ultraviolet light kills 99.9% of any E. Coli and S. aureus bacteria that might be hitching a ride on the speaker mesh of your buds. At least, that’s what LG claims, and without a friendly bacteriologist on hand to verify it you’ll have to take their word for it. Don’t be fooled by the blueish light that shines from underneath them every time you open the case either – it’s just for show.

It’s got to be said, the design of these earbuds is a bit on the bland side. They come in shiny black or AirPod-aping white, with a matt section running down each stalk to indicate the touch-sensitive control panel.

Getting them in and out of the case can be a touch on the fiddly side, partly because they’re such a snug fit, but it’s also hard to get any real purchase on the stalks.