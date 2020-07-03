Urbanista would seem to have ticked the box marked ‘excitement’ ahead of the ‘precision’ box when the time came to voice the London - but overall, the sound they make is pretty sensibly judged. Given the best shot, with a Tidal Masters file of GoGo Penguin’s Signal in the Noise, the Urbanistas are a rapid, punchy listen.

Despite significant bass weight, the low frequencies get along at quite a pace - the strident double-bass in this tune has heft, plenty of tonal detail and proper rapidity. The start and stop of individual bass sounds is described well, and even though the notes are coming in a hurry, they don’t lack definition and never slur.

In terms of pace, at least, it’s a similar story at the opposite end of the frequency range. The very highest frequencies are rolled off just a touch, which robs percussion sounds of the last shred of brilliance, but overall it’s a sensible policy. There’s still plenty of bite and shine to treble sounds, but even when playing at significant volume (and the London will go decently loud) there’s no shortage of control. The piano occupies the midrange between these two extremes in this tune, and it’s impressively detailed.

There’s lots of information about timbre, strength of key-strike and all the other stuff that goes towards painting a full and convincing picture, but the Urbanistas never sound like they’re handing over information for the sake of it - it’s always part of a broader sense of performance. Beautiful Steven by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever is a different type of challenge, but the London are more than up to it.

They serve up enough detail to give the hard-edged vocal some character, integrate the entirety of the frequency range into a coherent, unified whole, and push the jangling tune forward with just the right sense of momentum. They’re not the most dynamic earbuds you ever heard, certainly - there’s not quite the headroom to give Sparks’ Angst in My Pants the sort of shove it demands during its more unhinged moments.

But these are far from undemonstrative earbuds, and what they lack in outright dynamism they more than make up for in overall enthusiasm. There’s an up-and-at-’em quality to the Urbanistas’ demeanour that makes them more enjoyable to listen to than some less perky, more high-minded alternatives.

The active noise-cancellation is of the ‘light touch’ variety, but it’s enough to take the edge off the drone of public transport (or, indeed, the drone of one’s fellow passengers). ‘Ambient sound’ is effective too, and there’s a lot to be said for being aware of what’s going on around you without having to take the ‘buds out of your ears.