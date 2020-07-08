LG’s new GX soundbar is the perfect partner for its pricey Gallery Series OLED TV

LG is hoping that if you’re the kind of person who’s willing to drop the big bucks on one of its GX Gallery OLED TVs, you might also consider a similarly costly audio solution. And so we have the LG GX, a soundbar whose dimensions make it identical in width and finish to the telly it shares its name with. It can either be wall-mounted flush with the OLED or laid on a steel stand. The 3.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTX:S, with Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through. A wireless subwoofer is included, and if you’re after proper surround sound, you can connect the GX to LG’s SPK8 rear speaker kit. Rollout is due to commence later this month, with UK pricing to be announced. Don’t expect this one to come cheap, though.