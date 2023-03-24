LG’s 2023 OLED range and soundbars are now available to order

Back at CES in January, LG showed off its 2023 range of OLED tellies that are brighter and smarter than ever. While exciting to see the new goggleboxes making their way to living room walls this year, LG kept pretty tight-lipped around availability info. But now the range of new TVs – and soundbars to accompany them – are available to order.

You’ll find four different models in the brand’s OLED line-up for this year: the G3, C3, B3, and Z3. Each boasts a self-lit OLED panel, but pack slightly different innards to cater for all budgets. The Z3 tops off the line-up, while the B3 comes in at the bottom.

Alongside the latest panel tech, the new tellies offer an updated WebOS interface, and some extra snazzy features. These include more advanced image processing thanks to the new α9 AI Processor Gen6, and Brightness Booster Max that increases brightness by up to 70%. Last year’s G2 telly near the top of the pack blew us away with its brightness, and scored a full five stars in our review.

And to complete your home cinema set-up alongside a new telly, LG’s latest soundbars are also available. The USC9S and USE6S bars deliver super accurate sound thanks to enhanced clarity. You’ll also find three up-firing speakers for a more realistic surround sound experience. Plus, they support Dolby Atmos and IMAX audio, alongside all the connectivity you’d expect. When reviewing 2022’s flagship soundbar, we were mightily impressed by the Dolby Atmos effect, and scored the speaker five stars out of five.

Fancy upgrading your telly watching experience? The B3 OLED comes in 55, 65, and 77-inch models starting from £1900, while the C3 goes from 42-inch to 88-inch from £1500. If you’re after a more premium box, the G3 comes in 55-inch to 83-inch sizes starting at £2600. While the top-specced Z3 telly comes in either 77 or 88-inch for an eye-watering £15000 or £25000, respectively. Plus, the soundbars start from £500. All of the new gear is available to order directly from LG starting today.