At their £130 price point, there are few headphones that can better the TrueConnect 2 on sound alone. They remind us a fair bit of their predecessors, and that’s because RHA has left a lot about their sound as it was, save for some newly added kick in the low end.

The original TrueConnects weren’t exactly lacking in bass, but a listen to No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z and Kanye West shows off the extra power on offer here. There’s just a pinch more punch when needed, which ensures the instrumental’s chunky bassnotes land with the impact intended. Thankfully, this doesn’t add much more richness to the overall presentation than we heard before. The sound is still on the warmer side of neutral, but the extra bass just works to give a touch more confidence, depth and solidity to the presentation, without being overpowering or sounding bloated. That means the midrange remains clean and crisp, and there is plenty of clarity to both vocals and instruments, not to mention a good amount of detail too.

Listen to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and the TrueConnect 2 handle the toe-tapping pop instrumental with the energy and agility it requires. Vocals get the spotlight, as they should, but they’re punctuated perfectly with the electronic beat in a way that shows just how well the RHAs can hold a track together. While you can identify all the individual parts of a track if you’re listening critically, they also work together in a way that just sounds right – not to mention a lot of fun. They even manage to escape that enclosed sound you can sometimes get with lesser talented buds, giving space to the presentation while still delivering a direct and focused sound. This helps them to have the headroom to stretch into when it comes to dynamics, and gives the treble some room to breathe too – you’ll never hear them sounding pushed or stretched.

If we’re being picky, timing could be just a touch tighter on more complicated tracks, but at this price, it’s something that can easily be overlooked. It doesn’t take away from the enjoyment that listening to music with these buds brings, thanks to a sound that just works, no matter the genre. As for more general performance, we know that some people had issues with the original buds when it came to connectivity wobbles and drop outs.

For the record, it wasn’t something that we experienced at all in our few weeks of testing them, and it certainly isn’t anything we have noticed in this generation either. We have left our phone downstairs and walked upstairs or out into the garden while music has played seamlessly, and we’ve had our phone in a bag while walking about without any playback issues either. Range certainly seems decent, and the connection between the buds is strong too, meaning they stay in sync at all times.

That’s even the case when watching video, with audio and video timed perfectly together. Even now, not all truly wireless in-ears have that nailed, so it’s great to see the RHAs do it so well. As we touched on earlier, all of this is backed up by impressive battery life, which offers a whopping nine hours of listening per charge and up to 35 more hours in the case. While we haven’t managed a nine-hour listening session to put this to the test, we have listened for several hours in a row without denting their battery life, and even after over a week of testing, the case isn’t close to needing a charge.