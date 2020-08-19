Huawei is getting itself a bit of a reputation – quite a few actually.

There’s the one for ruffling White House feathers, and the one for causing UK 5G controversy, but also the one for making excellent phones, and picking clever partners to collaborate with, which is why it gets Leica to work on its cameras rather than getting someone in accounts to have a go.

So when it came to making the Sound X smart speaker, it called in the big guns at Devialet – the high-end French audio brand responsible for the outrageous 2000W Phantom wireless speaker.

Together they’ve conjured up an undeniably HomePod-esque effort, but due to the US trade ban with Google – which we’re sick of explaining – its AI assistant doesn’t speak English.