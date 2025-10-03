Xbox Cloud Gaming is about to go free, but there’s a catch

Microsoft dropped some shocking news for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members this week: Their subscription now costs 50% more. However just as Microsoft taketh an extra £8/$10 from gamers’ bank accounts per month, the Xbox-maker might be about to giveth a free, ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming tier.

According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft is preparing to announced ad-supported access to its cloud gaming tier, without the need for a Game Pass subscription.

Now, we don’t expect the company to give up much of the Game Pass library with this initiative. You certainly won’t be able to watch a few commercials and be straight into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. However, Tom Warren understands it will enable gamers access to some Free Play Days, access to Xbox Retro Classics and the ability for gamers to stream some of the titles they have purchased.

The real price? Two minutes of pre-roll ads before any play of eligible titles can commence. And then a limit of five-hours of gaming per month and one-hour per session. According to the report, that’s what Microsoft is testing thus far, so it’s possible the limits may change. The plan is to make the Xbox Cloud Gaming ad-supported tier available on consoles, PC, handhelds and through browsers on iPhone and Android, according to the report.

With a free tier, Microsoft can access all gamers through its cloud gaming platform, which is now officially out of beta after a few years. It can entice those who want (and can afford) the very best experience, and those who just want to log on and stream a few games and don’t mind seeing a few commercials for the privilege.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get the shortest wait times and the best resolution, which now maxes out at 1440p. Farther down the trough, the resolution is capped at 1080p and gamers have to wait a little longer. Paying customers will hope that opening up to those coming in to the lobbies via an ad-supported option will not increase wait times across the board. One to keep an eye on, perhaps?