Can Samsung do AI notification summaries better than Apple? We may be about to find out

When Apple launched Apple Intelligence notification summaries for some of the best iPhone models, it’d be an understatement to say it didn’t go well. News organisations railed against wildly inaccurate depictions of stories, while text messages were often summarised without important context. Apple eventually disabled the feature for news apps.

So, let’s see if Samsung can do a better job. The company is preparing a One UI 8.5 update for the best Galaxy phones that, according to a new report, will offer AI powered notification summaries. SamMobile reports that the summaries are active within a leaked version of forthcoming firmware. A screenshot shows a notification that reads: “Your longer conversations can now be summarised to give you quick recaps.”

A further screenshot, from within the settings menu, offers the option to turn notification summaries on and off. The screenshot reads: “Summarise long messages and group conversations to get quick recaps. Summaries use Al on your device, which may sometimes make mistakes. Your messages are never sent to Google.”

That last part suggests this might be an Android-powered initiative, rather than Galaxy AI. It also appears as if Samsung is planning to restrict this to messaging apps, hopefully to avoid some of the pitfalls Apple suffered with its Apple Intelligence notification summaries.

Those news mishaps included alerting users about tennis great Rafa Nadal’s sexuality, when the report was about a different player coming out. Apple did warn users the feature “may contain errors,” but it was little wonder news organisations like the BBC protested about the misuse of their content content. Let’s hope Samsung and Google have their act together. One UI 8.5 isn’t expected until next year.