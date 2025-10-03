YouTube TV’s renewal with NBC Universal reveals return of a classic sports channel

YouTube TV subscribers can cease the hunt for a new live TV streaming service following the announcement Google and NBC Universal have come to terms on a long-term extension.

Fears channels like NBC, USA, SyFy and MSNBC will cease to be available to YouTube subscribers were abated in an announcement on Thursday. As part of the agreement, NBCU’s Peacock streaming service, which includes access to Premier League football and other top entertainment content, will be available to buy from YouTube Prime Time Channels.

Furthermore, the press release offered the previously unannounced nugget that the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will be returning and will also be available on YouTube TV. However, it’s not clear whether this will be at the base subscription level or as an add-on. NBCSN was discontinued in 2021 as sports content switched to a hub within Peacock.

Personally, I’m hoping this doesn’t mean the Premier League will be decamping from Peacock, which I get for free through my Xfinity internet subscription, to the new NBCSN network that I might have to pay for.

All the press release revealed is the following: “Later this fall, NBCUniversal will be launching the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), which will be available on YouTube TV, allowing fans to enjoy a broad range of NBCUniversal’s robust sports programming. NBCSN will complement the prominent sports properties presented year-round on the NBC broadcast network.”

YouTube TV remains arguably the best live TV streaming service available in the United States, although continued price increases have removed any sense users are getting a better deal than simply subscribing to cable or satellite. The base price for the US-exclusive service is now $83, while access to 4K content and offline downloads costs an extra $10. Unfortunately, there isn’t really a better deal available elsewhere through the likes of Hulu, FuboTV and DirecTV. Sling TV is much cheaper but offers skinnier bundles. You can read our round-up of the best streaming service for US viewers here.