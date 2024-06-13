Zwift’s new smart exercise bike is as close as it gets to outdoor cycling

Like the idea of getting out on a bike, but not so keen on the outdoors? You’ve probably looked at getting an exercise bike. But getting on one can be pretty boring if you’re just staring at the wall. That’s where Zwift’s smart bike comes in. And the new Zwift Ride makes things more interactive than ever, wherever you are.

The Zwift Ride is essentially a full bike, offering everything from handlebars to drivetrain, built on a robust alloy frame. But it doesn’t actually go anywhere. It lets you train inside on what feels like a real bike, without having to deal with the outdoors. It’s ideal if you’re training for a cycling event. The integrated Zwift Key is magnetically attached under the top tube. It allows for easy adjustments, making the bike a one-size-fits-all affair, perfect for sharing among family members.

Zwift’s frame sports a single central leg up front, mimicking a traditional bike’s fork and front wheel setup. Atop this sits height and reach-adjustable handlebars, complete with shift/brake levers modelled after the Zwift Play controls. These allow for virtual gear shifting and direct control of the Zwift app.

Up front, a rubber-covered phone tray keeps your device within reach, with an optional tablet mount available for those who prefer a bigger screen. Moving towards the back, the bike features a height-adjustable seatpost and a saddle that can easily be swapped out thanks to its standard 6mm rails.

The drivetrain is a no-fuss singlespeed, utilising the Zwift Cog device and a simple chain tensioning system. It’s designed to mount directly to the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One trainer via a standard 142 x 12mm thru axle, which is included in the package. Zwift also plans to release the Zwift Ride as a standalone frame later this summer, though pricing for this option is still under wraps. Non-Wahoo users might miss out on some features like virtual shifting unless other brands update their firmware.

Currently, you can snag the complete package directly from Zwift, including the Kickr Core, for $1300/£1200/€1300/AU$2300. The add-on tablet holder is available at $50/£40/€50.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home