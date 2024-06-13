Zwift’s new smart exercise bike is as close as it gets to outdoor cycling
The new Zwift Ride exercise bike wants to try make working out at home more realistic than ever, wherever you are
Like the idea of getting out on a bike, but not so keen on the outdoors? You’ve probably looked at getting an exercise bike. But getting on one can be pretty boring if you’re just staring at the wall. That’s where Zwift’s smart bike comes in. And the new Zwift Ride makes things more interactive than ever, wherever you are.
The Zwift Ride is essentially a full bike, offering everything from handlebars to drivetrain, built on a robust alloy frame. But it doesn’t actually go anywhere. It lets you train inside on what feels like a real bike, without having to deal with the outdoors. It’s ideal if you’re training for a cycling event. The integrated Zwift Key is magnetically attached under the top tube. It allows for easy adjustments, making the bike a one-size-fits-all affair, perfect for sharing among family members.
Zwift’s frame sports a single central leg up front, mimicking a traditional bike’s fork and front wheel setup. Atop this sits height and reach-adjustable handlebars, complete with shift/brake levers modelled after the Zwift Play controls. These allow for virtual gear shifting and direct control of the Zwift app.
Up front, a rubber-covered phone tray keeps your device within reach, with an optional tablet mount available for those who prefer a bigger screen. Moving towards the back, the bike features a height-adjustable seatpost and a saddle that can easily be swapped out thanks to its standard 6mm rails.
The drivetrain is a no-fuss singlespeed, utilising the Zwift Cog device and a simple chain tensioning system. It’s designed to mount directly to the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One trainer via a standard 142 x 12mm thru axle, which is included in the package. Zwift also plans to release the Zwift Ride as a standalone frame later this summer, though pricing for this option is still under wraps. Non-Wahoo users might miss out on some features like virtual shifting unless other brands update their firmware.
Currently, you can snag the complete package directly from Zwift, including the Kickr Core, for $1300/£1200/€1300/AU$2300. The add-on tablet holder is available at $50/£40/€50.