Peloton’s new Lanebreak Tread game wants to help you pick up the pace

Trying to work on your running, but not sure of the best way to do so? Peloton’s new Lanebreak Tread game for its smart treadmill hopes to use gaming to motivate you to put one foot in front of the other. While running, you’ll have to switch things up in order to score points. It joins the brand’s similar Lanebreak game for its flagship smart bike.

The new feature offers runners a gamified workout on their Peloton Tread. Throughout the course of the run, you’ll have to adjust both your speed and incline to score points. By switching up your incline, you can reach visual cues called Moments. You’ll then have to adjust your pace to complete the task and earn the points. Peloton’s treadmill will also automatically adjust the incline according to hills on the track. The idea is to score the highest number of points as possible, giving you a varied cardio workout on the treadmill.

You can use Lanebreak Tread whether you’re running or walking. The game is set to a beat-heavy soundtrack, encouraging you to give it your best effort. You can access an on-screen avatar and different pace-based settings to pick your difficulty. There are multiple levels you can pick from, varying in length (from 5 to 30 minutes) and music genre.

Lanebreak Tread is available to every Peloton Tread user globally. To access the game, head into the More Runs at the bottom of the treadmill’s tablet display. Here, you’ll be able to view the game before switching it on for your workout.