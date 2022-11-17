The Garmin Tacx Neo Bike Plus will keep you fit this winter

Just because you’ve parked that fancy road bike for the final time before the mild weather returns next Spring, it doesn’t mean you can’t still get your pedal on through the deepest darkest depths of winter. The Garmin Tacx Neo Bike Plus smart exercise bike promises a convincing road feel, superior shifting and enhanced gradients – short of spraying yourself with a garden hose you won’t get much closer to the real thing.

Essentially an upgrade to the existing Tacx NEO Bike smart trainer, the Plus is fully adjustable and promises to be one of the quietest smart exercise bikes around. It brings accurate power, speed and cadence recording, with virtual shifters that can emulate the most popular bike gearsets. Maximum power tops out at 2200 watts, while gradients can be upped to 25% for when you’ve got energy to burn.

A millimetre scale promises more precision when setting up the handlebars and seat position, which are quick to switch when you’re sharing the bike with another rider. Two built-in fans then blow air at you based on how much effort you’re putting in, both in terms of power and heart rate.

The bike works in standalone mode, with an integrated 4.5in display putting crucial metrics a glance away, or you can hook up an iPad or Android tablet using the device mount and twin USB chargers.

Download the Tacx Training app and you’ll be able to follow set workouts, join others for virtual rides, and follow along with pre-recorded films through some epic scenery. Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity means it plays nicely with third-party training apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad, too.

With a starting price of £3500, only serious cyclists need apply. The Tacx Neo Bike Plus will be available through Garmin stockists in the coming months.