Xiaomi Pad 6 is a work and play friendly tablet

There’s no need to business ahead of pleasure with Xiaomi’s latest all-rounder tablet. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has the optional accessories to breeze through your work day, plus the screen and speakers to keep you entertained once you clock off. The 11in slate is now on sale in Europe and the UK, following a Chinese launch earlier this year.

With a 2880×1800 resolution and 99% DCI-P3 colour coverage, the sizeable LCD display should do justice to any streaming services. A 144Hz adaptive refresh rate guarantees smooth scrolling, and should have games looking their best too. Testing body TÜV Rheinland has also given the thumbs up for low blue light output, meaning late night scrolling shouldn’t interrupt your sleeping patterns. On the sound front, the quad stereo speakers are Dolby Atmos approved.

The aluminium alloy body is a svelte 6.51mm thick and weighs in at 490g. Xiaomi has borrowed the overall design from its Xiaomi 13 smartphone range, including a raised square cutout for the rear camera. It uses a 13MP sensor, paired to an f/2.2 lens, and can manage 4K video recording at 30fps. There’s also an 8MP, f/2.2 selfie cam up front for video calls, while four on-board mics handle voice comms.

Inside, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU should provide enough juice for moderate multitasking. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs the firm’s MIUI Pad 14 software on top of Android 13, which can run two apps side-by-side. It also plays nicely with both the 2nd-gen Xiaomi Smart Pen and Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard, for when it’s time to get serious work done, and connects seamlessly to Xiaomi smartphones for file transfers and Wi-Fi hotspotting.

There’s no clue as to how long the 8840mAh battery will last away from the mains, but with 33W fast charging over USB-C it shouldn’t take too long to top up once you’re out of juice.

Previously exclusive to Xiaomi’s home soil, the Pad 6 is now on sale in the UK and Europe for the first time. You can snap one up in Gravity Gray, Gold or Mist Blue colours, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage, for £369. That neatly undercuts the OnePlus Pad, and is on par with the 9th-gen iPad – a generation old tab which makes do with 64GB of storage.

Anyone ordering directly from the Xiaomi website before the 17th of July will also bag a free pair of Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro true wireless earphones.