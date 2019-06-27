Xiaomi's stupidly affordable Mi Smart Band 4 has landed in the UK

Xiaomi's uber-affordable fitness tracker, the Mi Smart Band 4 (£34.99), has finally arrived in the UK. The slick, tech-filled bangle sports a new full colour AMOLED touch display that's 39.9 percent bigger and brighter than ever before, and can be used to track your heart rate, sleep patterns, and fitness goals. It comes with 6 workout modes - treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, and pool swimming - and as is par for the course will also count your daily steps, distance travelled, and calories burned. Extra features like message and call notifications, cutomizable watch faces, music controls, and weather details means it'll even double as a basic smartwatch. Not bad for just shy of 40 quid, eh!