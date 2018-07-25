Tovi Sorga payment bracelets make contactless look cool

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been paying for your Tesco meal deal with your phone or smartwatch for ages. But while it’s convenient, it can be fiddly, needing a series of button clicks or a fingerprint verification to get the job done. Tovi Sorga has worked out a way to make this not just simpler, but also more stylish. Coming in a series of swanky prints for both guys and gals, these leather contactless payment bracelets feature Barclaycard’s bPay contactless flexi-chip, which can be connected to any UK Visa or MasterCard debit or credit card. The chip works in exactly the same way as your contactless card would, so just requires a simple tap on the machine. It also works on the London Underground, and caps your spend exactly as an Oyster card would, so you won’t miss out on any savings. Worried about it falling into the wrong hands? The bracelets are protected by the same fraud protection as your bank card would be, and you can keep an eye on any spending using the free bPay app, immediately after a payment is made. You can choose from 15 designs, with prices ranging from £55 to £120.